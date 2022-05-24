Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky he will only discuss ending the war with President Vladimir Putin and no other officials

However, he believes the possibility of talks with Russia has become more remote due to evidence of actions against civilians

Zelensky said he cannot accept a meeting with anyone from the Russian Federation other than Putin

KYIV - President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said the only Russian official he plans to meet is President Vladimir Putin to discuss ending the war.

He made the comments on Monday 23 May during a video conference at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky said he only plans to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin. Image: Ludovic Marin/AFP & Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Zelensky said the possibility of talks with Russia has become more remote due to evidence of violence against civilians. Zelensky said the president of the Russian Federation decides it all, The Guardian reported.

He said if officials talk about ending the war without Putin, then the decision cannot be taken. Zelensky said he cannot accept a meeting with anyone from the Russian Federation besides the president.

He added that the only meeting he would have would be to stop the war and said there are no grounds for any other kind of meeting. Negotiators from both countries held talks from the beginning of the Russian war in Ukraine, however, SABC News reported that the talks were stalled.

South Africans react

Social media users have called for an end to the war:

Wanda Bidla said:

“South Africa has been saying this from the start, only diplomacy will stop the war.”

Andries Seale wrote:

“The war must end and only Zelensky and Putin can end it, he's indeed telling the honest truth but it will depend on their territorial threat agreement. It's important for both leaders to put their people first, they both share Europe, perhaps culture, religion and language, they must stop the fight it's enough.”

Gezani Mk Mkhathini commented:

“If it means saving even if it's one life it is worth meeting and sorting out their differences, no NATO nor Biden or European Union can end this war but Putin and Zelenskey.”

Danie Nortier added:

“War is war nobody wins, with big losses on both sides, we are in modern times and this war affects us all, we battle with all these price hikes and fuel prices rocketed, to stop this conflict, will benefit all. So yes, negotiate a deal with no delay. only people who benefit now are the ones that fuel the war.”

