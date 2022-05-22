Russia’s Failures in Ukraine Leads to Plans to Enlist Over 40s Into the Army

Russia's huge losses in its war in Ukraine have led to the State Duma considering increasing the age of those eligible to join the army

US General Ben Hodges says that this bill is an attempt to address the manpower shortages as the war in Ukraine becomes increasingly costly

The Russian Foreign Ministry added a number of Americans to a list of people who have been banned from entering Russia

MOSCOW - Russia's war against Ukraine is not going according to plan and the Kremlin's violation of Ukrainian territorial integrity has resulted in a global backlash.

In an effort to bolster troop numbers and bring back experienced troops and specialists, plans are underway to increase the serving age of soldiers - allowing over-40s to sign up.

Russia's huge losses in its war against Ukraine have prompted plans to increase the age of soldiers. Photo credit: Armed Forces of the Russian Federation

The State Duma website is considering a bill that would allow older Russians and foreigners to sign up. This is based on the assumption that old people are more experienced at using high-tech precision weapons according to SABC News.

Vladimir Putin's Colonial war to re-create the Russian empire, grab Ukrainian territory and install a dictatorship instead of a free democratic society and institutions has lasted 86 days and has resulted in huge losses for the Russian army.

US General Ben Hodges says that this bill is an attempt to address the manpower shortages as the war in Ukraine becomes increasingly costly.

Kremlin adds Americans to list of those banned from entering Russia

The Russian Foreign Ministry added a number of Americans to a list of people who have been banned from entering Russia, US President Joe Biden is among those included.

This is seen as a retaliatory move in the face of anti-Russian sanctions imposed by the West. The ban is permanent and bars those on the list from entering the Russian Federation according to ABC News.

Russian war in Ukraine: DA calls for government to adopt currency of humanity

Earlier, Briefly News reported that the Democratic Alliance released a video detailing the devastating effects in Ukraine following the Russian war in the country. The leader of the DA John Steenhuisen recently returned from a fact-finding trip from Ukraine where he planned to uncover the truth of the war and the effect it has on Africa in particular South Africa.

Steenhuisen documented his findings and said over 10 million Ukrainians have been displaced since the start of the war.

In a video shared on the social media platform, Facebook, the DA leader said there are 10 million reasons why the Russian war in Ukraine needs to end. He said no country in the world should be agnostic about the war. In the video, Steenhuisen said the war impacts South Africa in many ways. He said the rising fuel prices, fertilizer costs and food prices have already impacted the country.

