Teacher Daniel Lubinda will forever remember his 36th birthday as the one where his wife surprised him with homemade lunch at his place of work

Police constable called Mutale Shula disclosed she threw the gesture because her man is rarely home for lunch because of his job

She prevailed upon couples to always endeavour to be there for each other as a way of keeping the love embers burning

A romantic Zambian wife made her husband's 36th birthday memorable by surprising him at his office with a homemade lunch banquet.

Daniel Lubinda is a teacher at Nakatete Secondary School. Photos: Kafue Times.

Kafue Times reports that the woman, who is a police constable called Mutale Shula, said that she decided to surprise her husband Daniel Lubinda, a teacher, to show her love.

She explained that the man rarely eats food at home during lunch as he is mostly away at work.

Still holds a special place in her heart

Shula, who has been married to Lubinda for 10 years, added that couples should continue to be romantic and charming to each other no matter the years in marriage.

"I decided to bring to his workplace a surprise homemade lunch package for my husband on his birthday to make him feel special," the police officer said.

She revealed that despite being together for a decade, the "tall and handsome Lozi man" still holds the special place in her heart that he held when he married her in 2012.

Lubinda's workmates joined him in the staffroom to dig into the mouthwatering dishes prepared by his wife.

The man was short of words from the wife's gesture and pledged to be a good father and husband.

A Moya dance for my wife

