Elon Musk's daughter, formerly Xavier Alexander Musk, has filed a motion to cut all ties with her biological father

The transgender child noted she wanted new paperwork to form her new identity in the world

Xavier is from Musk's first marriage with his first wife Justine Wilson and wants to take her mother's maiden name as her own

Elon Musk's transgender child has filed a motion to sever all ties with him.

Elon's child wants to cut ties

Elon Musk's daughter from his previous marriage has submitted a petition to change her name, claiming that she does not wish to be related to her biological father in any way and wants the paperwork to reflect her new gender identity.

She was born Xavier Alexander Musk, the son of business magnate Elon Musk and his first wife Justine Wilson, and in the year 2008, the couple divorced.

The daughter, now 18 years old, identifies as a trans woman and filed a request to alter her name to reflect her new gender identification in April at the Los Angeles County superior court in Santa Monica.

Daughter doesn't want relationship with billionaire dad

According to Reuters, the petition stated that she no longer lives with the billionaire and does not want to be associated with him. The agency pointed out that her new name was redacted on the online document.

According to a TMZ article, she wants her name to be Vivian Jenna Wilson, which is her mother's maiden name and corresponds to her gender identification.

Mr Musk has previously described having preferred pronouns as an aesthetic disaster and tweeted in 2020 that he supports trans people but not pronouns. He also added that pronouns suck, according to him.

