The United Nations has predicted that before this year ends, the global population will reach eight billion

The growth rate has been increasing at a slower pace than in the 1950s, but women still have a higher life expectancy than men

Social media users believe that the planet cannot handle that many people and abortions shouldn't be banned

JOHANNESBURG - The world population is expected to get larger in the next couple of months, according to the United Nations.

India's population is expected to surpass China's by November 2022. Image: Stringer/Anadolu Agency

Source: Getty Images

The organisation predicts that by 15 November 2022, the global population will be eight billion. The UN also predicts that India's population will have surpassed China's population by then.

According to SABC News, these predictions are based on the findings of the World Population Prospects 2022 Report. The report indicated that the global population rate has been increasing at a slower rate than in the 1950s; in fact, the global population has dropped by 1%.

The UN notes that the population growth is partly motivated by lower mortality rates, which are reflected in higher levels of life expectancy at birth. Life expectancy worldwide reached 72.8 years in 2019, an increase of about nine years from 1990.

The report also found that the life expectancy at birth for women was higher than for men by 5.4 years globally, with female and male life expectancies standing at 73.8 and 68.4, respectively.

The current UN 30 world population might reach 8.5 billion by 2030, 9.7 billion by 2050, and 10.4 billion by the 2080s, where it will remain until 2100.

The population increases by 2050 are geared toward eight countries. which are India, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Egypt, Ethiopia, Pakistan, the Philipines and Nigeria.

The UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, called the trend toward eight billion people an opportunity to celebrate our diversity, but also a reminder of our shared obligation to care for our planet.

Netizens react to news of the global population increasing

Social media users showed concern that the world population will increase by November 2022. Here are some comments below:

@kyleruggles said:

"We are turning into what those sci-fi movies projected..."

@country90898845 said:

"Humans are killing this planet by producing too many people for this beautiful planet to look after."

@Jasonmiller321 said:

"And people wanna outlaw abortions… there are too many people now."

@DeaqonJamesLV said:

"WOW!!!!! That's way too many people. How'd we even get there from 3.6B in July of 1969??? It's way too many people out there."

@babyunique000 said:

"It's so stupid, they want to stop abortions but yet we're being overpopulated but they still want people to have babies??"

