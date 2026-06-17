KWAZULU-NATAL – Chaos has broken out outside the Sherwood Hall grounds as Malawian nationals clashed with police officers.

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Malawian nationals clashed with police after a protest turned violent in Durban. Image: @Am_Blujay/ Marco Longari

Source: Getty Images

More than 6,000 Malawians nationals have been camped outside the hall in Durban as they await repatriation. The Malawian government is working to repatriate the nationals ahead of 30 June 2026, which is the deadline given to undocumented foreign nationals to leave the country.

Tensions have been high at the camp recently, after Ngizwe Mchunu and members of March and March visited the area, sparking anger among the Malawian nationals.

Police fire stun grenades to quell violence in Durban

On Wednesday, 17 June 2026, violence erupted in the area as Malawian nationals clashed with police officers during a protest. The angry foreign nationals threw stones at officers, resulting in police setting off stun grenades to quell the violence. Rubber bullets were also fired at the crowds in an effort to disperse them.

Source: Briefly News