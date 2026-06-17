Malawian Nationals Clash With Police in Durban As Protest Turns Violent Outside Sherwood Hall
KWAZULU-NATAL – Chaos has broken out outside the Sherwood Hall grounds as Malawian nationals clashed with police officers.
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More than 6,000 Malawians nationals have been camped outside the hall in Durban as they await repatriation. The Malawian government is working to repatriate the nationals ahead of 30 June 2026, which is the deadline given to undocumented foreign nationals to leave the country.
Tensions have been high at the camp recently, after Ngizwe Mchunu and members of March and March visited the area, sparking anger among the Malawian nationals.
Police fire stun grenades to quell violence in Durban
On Wednesday, 17 June 2026, violence erupted in the area as Malawian nationals clashed with police officers during a protest. The angry foreign nationals threw stones at officers, resulting in police setting off stun grenades to quell the violence. Rubber bullets were also fired at the crowds in an effort to disperse them.
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Source: Briefly News
Byron Pillay (Current Affairs Editor) Byron Pillay is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He received a Diploma in Journalism from the Caxton Cadet School. He spent 15 years covering politics, crime and current affairs. He was also the Head of Department for Sports Brief, where he covered both local and international sporting news. Email: byron.pillay@briefly.co.za