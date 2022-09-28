A video of a father who took six months paternity leave from work to take care of his son has stirred reactions online

Many people were wowed by it all as they imagined the kind of bonding the father will have with the kid

Among those who reacted to the video were TikTokers who said that the son is really lucky to have such a father

A family who recently welcomed their newborn has gone online to share how the father took six months paternity leave from work to bond with their kid.

In a clip shared on their TikTok page, the father could be seen throwing the kid up and playing with him as they had a father-son time.

The woman said that her husband took a paid leave to bond with his son. Photo source: TikTok/@gabesandanna

New dad takes 6 months paid leave

What made the paternity leave so sweet was that it was a paid one. The woman said her husband had the best time of his life with their son.

There were many people in the comment section who shared their experiences with their children as first-time parents.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of wiring this report, the video has gathered tens of comments with 20,000 likes.

Below are some of the reactions:

TAG said:

"Wow 6months leave that’s pretty good!"

Christabel said:

"I need your sons core strength."

Nokware said:

"The baby is gonna grow up thinking he has some super powers or something."

Bianca Gallo said:

"I like how you’re holding him like an icecream cone, it’s so beautiful."

Not Today Saturn said:

"I had 6 months paternity leave. Priceless bonding with my daughter."

OvOLibra said:

"Dad and baby time is wild scary, meanwhile the baby is heaven… but still very much scared of the vacuum."

CHRISTINANWABUGO said:

"Stronggggg babyyyy!!! He can be a gymnast, wooohhhh."

