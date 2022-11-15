The effects of climate change are arguably one of the most pressing issues of the modern world

As global leaders, businesses and activists scramble to find solutions to stop climate change in its tracks, more and more places are already experiencing its effects

Energy experts from Uswitch used an AI to create images of what world-famous places could possibly look like if climate change is not addressed

Net zero energy experts have used artificial intelligence (AI) technology to create images of what the world would look like in 80 years if climate change is not addressed, and the pictures are startling.

Energy experts used artificial intelligence to predict how the Kruger National Park would look in 80 years if climate change is not addressed. Image: Uswitch

Green energy experts at Uswitch worked closely with Professor Sam Fankhauser, the Research Director of Oxford University Net Zero, to analyse carbon emissions and the data from the latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report to identify how several world-famous places could look in 2100.

Starling Images of a changing world

According to a press release from Uswitch, the AI predicts that many global cities will be covered in extreme smog because of air pollution and will experience an increase in extreme weather events, floods, droughts and desertification. However, Uswitch also directed the AI to image what the place would look like in the best-case scenario.

Briefly News has complied pictures of the best-case and worst-case scenarios below;

Kruger National Park, South Africa

The Kruger National Park would be noticeably baron and dry. Image: Uswitch

In the worst-case scenario, the Kruger National Park in South Africa would experience drought and the changed terrain would not be able to support wildlife. But in the best-case scenario wildlife will flourish in a green and healthy environment.

Beijing, China

The air in Beijing will be highly polluted. Image: Uswitch

If climate change is not addressed, the city of Beijing will be covered in smog which could lead to unintended health complications for the people who live there.

Dubai United Arab Emirates

The beautiful city of Dubai will be covered by sand storms. Image: Uswitch

The AI predicts that the famous city would be covered in dust because of increased sand storms in the desert city.

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Sea levels around Rio will rise. Image: Uswitch

According to Uswitche's AI, sea levels in the beautiful coastal city of Rio de Janeiro will rise meaning much of the city will be submerged underwater.

Giza, Egypt

Giza will experience more extreme weather events. Image: Uswitch

The AI imagines that the tourist wouldn't be able to see the famous pyramids in Giza because of air pollution and the area might be subjected to extreme weather events.

How can this potential environmental devastation be stopped?

Experts claim that there is still time to reduce the effects of climate change, but the window is closing quickly. One of the ways this can happen is by keeping warming temperatures below 1.5 by reducing carbon emissions.

According to a report by Greenpeace, this means keeping fossil fuels like coal, oil and gas in the ground and moving to renewable sources of energy like solar, wind and hydro.

