One awesome teacher was caught on camera doing the Soulja Boy, 'Crank That', dance with a student

TikTok page Barstool Sports shared the video, highlighting how awesome teachers are nowadays

Social media users commended the cool teacher on her energy and awesome dance moves

Young teachers are delivering energy that many people wished they were surrounded by when they were in school. Seeing a teacher dancing with a student to golden oldie Soulja Boy track, 'Crank That', had many standing and clapping.

An awesome teacher danced to a golden oldie Soulja Boy track with a student, which has gone viral. Image: TikTok / Barstool Sports

School is definitely different to what it was 10 or even five years ago. Teachers are now doing viral dance challenges in class and really taking the time to connect with their students.

TikTok page Barstool Sports shared a video of the awesome teacher randomly dancing with a student. The moment was so organic and heartwarming.

We have to give it to her, she slayed this dance!

Social media users love the teacher’s vibe and dance moves

This is what many people wished for when they were in school. The Soulja Boy track brought back fond memories and had people cranking it in the comments.

Take a look:

@hi said:

“Teacher was cleaner at it then him☠️☠️”

@Zachary Tremblay said:

“Young teachers nowadays are low key giving us the teacher we always wanted. Love the vibes!”

@Danielle Crump said:

“Just have a fun bond like this with a student and you can teach them the world! Love it!”

@lisasilva1831 said:

“She understood the assignment.”

@vacuumcleaner42 said:

“I wish I had a teacher like that.”

@bradyyyy said:

“She did it better than him”

