Lady Celebrates 2 National Awards in Uk 5 Years After Leaving Africa, Many React

For a lady, the decision to quit her stay in Nigeria for a whole new experience in the United Kingdom has been one rewarding action she has taken in her life

The overjoyed lady recently took to social media to mark 5 years since migrating to the UK by highlighting her career successes and achievements

The lady said in 5 years, she has acquired a permanent residency, 2 nationals honours amongst other feats

A lady has taken to social media to count her blessings since leaving Africa for the United Kingdom.

In a LinkedIn post on Saturday 16, October the Nigerian lady identified as Georgia Akuwudike stated that she left Nigeria 5 years ago to work with Amazon.

She left Nigeria for UK 5 years ago Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Georgia Akuwudike

She has bagged 2 national awards

Appreciating God for her blessings, Georgia said since that life-changing migration she has bagged two national awards, a permanent residency as well as four promotions.

In her words:

"Exactly 5yrs ago I left Nigeria to embark on a life changing journey in the UK with Earth’s Best Employer Amazon.

"Today I’m celebrating 5years across 5 cities, 4 promotions, 3 network level projects, 2 national awards and 1 permanent residency."

She highlighted named of persons who helped her through the journey expressing optimism at attaining a higher position in her career.

People share in her moment

Chinonso Izuka remarked:

"I don’t know you, but I’m super proud of you. You’re the kind of friend I want in my corner. A go-getter! Cheers to 5 more years where you fulfill your Vice Presidency aspiration. Who knows, e could come earlier than expected. Get it girl! Georgia Akuwudike."

Benedicta Uche opined:

"Congrats Georgia Akuwudike. God that does it for you will do it again. And for me too.

"Alexa, turn up the volume!"

Rhoda Adesilu reacted:

"So I've been singing this song the wrong way all these years??? Thank you Georgia Akuwudike for the correct lyrics and interpretation of that song. So it's "Ogoziri ma gozi, otiyere jara" after all, and not "ongozi maragozi, ochinere naya" as I've been singing for the past 18 years or more of my life.

Congratulations on your great achievement and may more extras continue to fall in place for you."

John Ebishue wrote:

"A very big Congratulations Georgia and also claim this huge testimony."

Liz Timoney said:

"This gave me goosebumps (hope that’s not just a UK phrase! ) Great story … congrats. May God continue to pour blessings on you."

