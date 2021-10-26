A Nigerian man has set social media buzzing after showing off the outcome of his 10 months piggy bank saving

The overjoyed man shared a photo of cash of different denominations he said totaled N2.6 million

Nigerians have shared their thoughts on his 'win,' with many wondering the nature of job he does to be able to save up such amount in the space of 10 months

A Nigerian man has celebrated a financial milestone he recorded after breaking his piggy bank.

The man said he had been saving money in the piggy bank for the past 10 months.

His saving effort paid off as he was able to keep N2.6 million.

Sharing photo of different naira denominations scattered on the floor, the man expressed excitement at the feat.

The man's 'win' was shared on Instagram by @gossipboyz1 and got Nigerians talking.

Nigerians react to the development

@ernestineumo4 wrote:

"Person wey go use 10months save N2.6m no fit dey put 100 naira note join for d piggy box, guy this money sef no reach 150k "

@bae_progress_ said:

"But this money nor reach 200k self na make ona dey small small dey lie Abeg"

@og.wesley404 remarked:

"Is he talking about 26k or he use 26 minutes take open the box ? Which one abeg I just wan know ‍‍"

@iphiebennett thought:

"He should thank God he bought original piggybank, else one old woman would have been 2million richer "

@vuvuzelaexposure opined:

" pls which work do u do that ur able to save 260 k every month for 10 months pls I Dey find work o .. Lori ero."

Broke guy smashes his piggybank to retrieve cash, says he's never saving again

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that a young man has social media talking after breaking his piggybank to fetch the small bit of cash that he saved, saving that he needs to live from day to day and saving doesn't help with that.

The man with the Twitter handle @Kingston_eze said he is no longer saving in the piggybank because he wouldn't be able to save if he isn't alive. This means that he needed to spend the money to stay alive.

