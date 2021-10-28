Singer Dbanj was among artists who showed up at the popular Afrikan Shrine for the Felabration event

The entertainer had an interesting encounter in the middle of his performance as two small boys ‘hijacked’ him and showed off their talents

An impressed Dbanj couldn’t help but pledge the sum of N1 million each to the boys for their display of courage

Music star Dbanj showed up at the 2021 edition of the Felabration event and as usual, he gave the audience an interesting time when he mounted the stage to perform.

However, the highlight of Dbanj’s performance featured two small boys who ‘hijacked’ him on stage in a bid to showcase their talents.

A video making the rounds online captured the moment Dbanj interacted with the boys as the audience cheered on with excitement.

Dbanj applauds the boys

After asking about their ages, Dbanj handed the microphone to one of the boys and he wasted no time in swinging into action.

The little man left members of the audience cheering as he made a funny attempt at singing and rapping all at the same time.

The second of the duo was also occasionally handed the mic to showcase his talent. An impressed Dbanj couldn’t help but burst into a fit of laughter as the boys also noted that they have met in the past at a previous concert.

Shortly after their display, Dbanj returned and heaped accolades on them for being bold and courageous. This was followed by the singer announcing a sum of R37k each for the younglings.

Watch the clip below:

Social media users react

The clip stirred hilarious reactions from netizens with many pointing out how the audience threw the boys' shirts back at them.

Read comments below:

seyeofficial said:

"Their cloth must be called “back to sender."

abbysurry said:

"May God bless Dbanj in jesus name Amen."

yetkisss_perfumes said:

"It’s the throwing back of the clothes for me."

thisiszavi said:

"I no fit laugh, Dey throw cloth, the crowd throw am back."

frankstantv said:

" Boys throw cloth una throw am back one day una go still rush Dah cloth."

