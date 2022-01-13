Reactions As Video of White Lady Serving As Taxi Assistant Surfaces

A pretty white lady has been spotted serving as a conductor for a private minibus popularly referred to as 'trotro' in Ghana

The video shows the loading 'trotro' parked at a bus stop while the lady was calling out for potential passengers

The lady and the driver were en route to the busy Central Business District of Accra, UTC

Scores of people who have seen the video have reacted, with one person describing it as ''funny''

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

An eye-catching video of a young white lady serving as a conductor of a private minibus, popularly referred to as 'trotro' in Ghana, has got scores of people talking.

In the video circulated widely on social media, spotted by Briefly News, the young lady is seen standing by the loading minibus while calling out for potential passengers.

The vehicle had been parked at a bus stop at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle, opposite Vienna City in Accra.

Sika No Ashi: Reactions as Video of White Lady Serving as 'Trotro' Mate Pops Up Photo credit: @GhanaSocialU

Source: Twitter

Post by Twitter user

From the clip, the driver and white lady who was serving as the conductor, otherwise known 'trotro mate, were en route to the busy Central Business District of Accra, UTC.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The by Twitter user, @GhanaSocialU, along with a caption.

''She came to Ghana with all her savings after hearing Ghana is the fastest growing economy and hub for investments! A few months later. Sika no Ashi,'' he wrote.

Reactions

The video has garnered mixed reactions from several people who saw it online. Briefly News has selected a few below:

@yartel_armah shared a counter view in response to the narrative that accompanied the video.

''This is just for laughs and so stop perpetuating falsehoods/rumours! What is her name and how much did she come with? What did she invest the money into? You don't know I guess?

''Then let's just laugh about someone's social experiment and stop using it for propaganda,'' he said.

Replying to @GhanaSocialU, @FeelFear2 said:

''She's just having African fun, chill.''

Mack Dee commented:

''Funny. Lol. Obroni the hustle fro Ghana.''

Video of Man Cooking on Moving Taxi

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that, a video of a young man cooking on top of a moving taxi has emerged, gaining massive traction and commentaries on social media.

In the viral clip sighted by Briefly News the young man could be seen sitting on the moving vehicle, with a coal pot, a cooking device consisting of an iron grid, and an iron pot also referred to as ''dadesen''.

The young man's identity, including his name, and where the incident happened, is yet to be known, but his video is making the rounds on social media.

Source: Briefly News