A man received the surprise of his life after using the supposed king suite in a hotel located in Benue state

The distraught man said the hotel's receptionist gave him a bucket to fetch water downstairs for his use

In a video showing the interior of the king suite he had rented, the man expressed amazement that despite the household items in the room, guests suffered to get water

In a bid to have a nice experience at a hotel, a Nigerian man had rented the king suite package among the specifications of the rooms available but was treated to an unpleasant surprise.

According to the guest in a video shared by @gossipmilltv on Instagram, he had needed to have his bath but was handed a bucket by the receptionist who directed him to a tap downstairs to get water for his use.

The hotel room had nice household items

Resigning to fate, the guest heeded and made a video of the room's interior on his return from fetching water downstairs.

The Nigerian man lamented that despite the facilities available in the hotel, the hotel management didn't prioritise having running water for use by guests in the rooms.

In his king suite, it had an AC, fridge, television set as well as a wardrobe.

While the name of the hotel wasn't given, it is said to be located in Benue state. A price list he also publicized indicated that the king suite went for N7k.

Hilarious reactions trail the video

@nexyklin said:

"You go lodge for cheap hotel where the highest prize na 7k and you get mind the make video smh rubbish."

@la_doosh remarked:

"7k? They even tried, at least you have AC, TV and fridge see as you even scattered their bed."

@afolabiabrahams opined:

"I hope they gave you laundry items to wash up your beddings when leaving. Werey."

@edeh_d_don_1 wrote:

"Like say them FORCE you lodge the hotel. Baba you go lie say you nor waka pass 20k or 30k nice one before you go lodge this one."

@cruisewithjoe stated:

"Tell us how much you paid fess! Remove that hotel rate there and tell us how much you paid!"

Source: Briefly News