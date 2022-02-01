A man, Hammed Kayode Alabi, has appealed to well-meaning Nigerians to help a young girl who axed her WAEC exams to further her studies

According to Hammed, he had reconnected with the girl identified as Mercy back in August 2020 and discovered she hadn't taken WAEC exams because her widowed mum couldn't afford it

Through his leadership organisation, he was able to raise funds to ensure she took the exams and showed off her sterling WAEC result of 6 A1's and 2 B's

A brilliant young girl named Christopher Mercy Grace has been celebrated on social media for axing her WAEC exams - she had 6 A1's and 2 B's.

Hammed Kayode Alabi, her benefactor, who showed off her amazing result on LinkedIn urged well-meaning individuals to help her further her studies.

She axed her WAEC exams Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Hammed Kayode Alabi

She did menial jobs to make ends meet

Sharing her story, Hammed who reconnect with Mercy before he flew to the UK for his master's said she had finished secondary school but couldn't take WAEC exams.

This is as her widowed mother wasn't well-to-do and sold vegetables to cater for them. But the returns from the vegetable is barely enough, forcing the girl to do menial jobs to support the family.

Hammed had helped her enrol in a tutorial to prepare her for the WAEC exam as well as paid the necessary fees for the exams proper.

Social media users share their thoughts on the story

Onuwabhagbe Omodiagbe stated:

"Congratulations to Mercy she did very well. Big thanks to you for doing the most in helping her achieve this feat. We need more of this, I'm inspired."

Sandra Imah said:

"It's good to see that you are the good in a very bad circumstance. You have come out and you shall remain a light shining and will never be hidden or put off in Jesus Christ name amen."

Ella Umoye wrote:

"This is amazing! Congratulations to her! I'm happy to offer any help in us admissions advicing. Also, I suggest you reach out to Education USA Lagos on her behalf. She's so outstanding."

Prisca Johnchris said

"Mercy CONGRATULATIONS . Wow the mere fact that you could recognize one of your students and go beyond the "How are you?" Level. Is something you Hammed Kayode Alabi should be praised for. You did well.

"Thanks for inspiring."

Boy with 8 A1's in WAEC seeks help to pursue his medicine dream

Meanwhile, a boy who passed WAEC with 8 A1's had sought help to further his studies.

Stella Abbah said the boy needs to study medicine in or outside of the country. Praise who is from Kaduna state finished his secondary education at Faith Academy, Kaduna.

A part of the call for support reads:

"Please, if this is the only kindness you could show to humanity. Please do it for this young child. No one knows him but you could help project him to the world. I know we still have good and kind hearted people in this country that can support him to achieve his dream.

"He needs support to study medicine in Nigeria or outside the country. We can help him achieve this dream and service humanity in our country."

