A 50-year-old woman took to social media to share on the stressful journey to furthering her studies

Connie Nkwinika shared a Facebook post about how she obtained her National Diploma in Human Resource Management when she thought she had failed

After finding out she had in fact passed her course, Connie expressed her joy and gratitude at becoming a graduate

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A South African woman has proven that her blood, sweat and tears have not been in vain after overcoming challenges to successfully obtain her National Diploma in Human Resource Management at the age of 50.

A determined 50-year-old woman shared the amazing news of obtaining her National Diploma in Human Resource Management. Image: Connie Nkwinika / Facebook

Source: Facebook

Connie Nkwinika shared her great news and achievement on the #ImStaying Facebook group recently.

She went into detail about how she had enrolled into a learnership at her workplace for her new qualification. Connie said the qualification took longer than expected due to the challenges brought forth by the Covid19 pandemic.

“We managed to sit for exams last year in August and results came out in October and I found that I hadn't made it. Bitter, angry, devastated and disappointed at myself for having worked so hard for this qualification and never make it,” she said.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

But to her surprise, she soon learnt that God was at work in her favour.

“I got a strange call on Monday from SABPP and this lady asked if I had enrolled or studying this year and my answer was no, with no interest whatsoever as to why they calling me. In my mind I thought they were just encouraging me to enroll to retake my exam, which I was not ready to do, let alone willing or even planning to, since I was bitter,” recalled Connie.

However, two days later she received an email from the institute advising her that she had in fact made it and was found competent.

“They are busy updating the system and I will be getting my certificate. Now this was really good news, I am so happy that I made it at age 50 this year. I can now be called a graduate. I'm in awe. I'm definitely staying. #ImStaying,” she said with gratitude.

Saffas congratulate the hardworking mama

Online users poured in their heartfelt congratulations on the Facebook post:

Lebogang Snyer wrote:

“I saw how much work you put in. All the late nights you worked in the office congratulations Ous Connie Nkwinika. This is well deserved and I’m super proud of you God is faithful all the time.”

Lyndah Mogale said:

“Aaaah skhokho... Skeem Sam the CEO is proud of you.”

Pat Walker commented:

'That is good news. Never become discouraged because God is busy working out His plan. You worked toward this and He has honoured it. Well done. Congratulations. Praying a great working career for you. God bless you.”

Sheena Hendricks reacted:

“Wow your story is really encouraging me because I'm 44, unemployed and I still have a dream to get my qualifications and build a good career.”

Mzansi celebrates with woman whose mom got a job after 5 years of searching

Briefly News previously reported on a young woman @Neliswa_Manesh8 who shared a heart-warming post about her mom starting a new job this week after years of looking for employment.

he unemployment rate in South Africa is alarmingly high, posing a great stress on any job seeker, and so it was no wonder that Saffas delighted in Neliswa’s joy when she shared the good news.

Her tweet which had over 11 600 likes at the time of publication, reads:

“My mom is starting a new job today after 5 years of searching.”

nline users reacted with message of congratulations under the inspiring post:

@Ori_Debig_Beats said:

“Congratulations to her.”

Source: Briefly News