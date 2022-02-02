A female graduate treated her father to a pleasant surprise as she appreciated him for training her in school

The overjoyed lady ran to her father's mechanic workshop and gave him a hug before going on her knees to express gratitude

The fresh graduate also dressed her father in her graduation clothes and received prayers from the stunned man

A lady upon graduation from school stormed her father's place of work to show gratitude in an emotional fashion.

The Nigerian lady identified as Lydia Okojie hurried to her father's mechanic workshop while rocking her graduation gown.

She dressed him in her graduation clothes Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @yabaleftonline

She dressed him in her gown

In the heartwarming video shared by @yabaleftonline on Instagram, the lady was received by her father with a side hug after which she proceeded to kneel before him in gratitude.

Her kneeling was followed with heartfelt prayers from her dad who wished her success in future endeavours.

What followed suit was father and daughter posing for photos, this is after she had dressed him in her graduation clothes.

Watch the video below:

Netizens gush

@aramide024 stated:

"So beautiful I hope people are proud to show off their parents like this o."

@gylliananthonette wrote:

"That’s the prayer of every parents to be alive to see their children graduate..God bless them."

@the_shottakers opined:

"That's beautiful to watch ...❤️❤️❤️❤️ Congratulations to her... honour the struggle of your parent."

@toebee_19 remarked:

"Such a heartwarming video, I was smiling all through; God bless all the parents working their socks off, making lots of sacrifices just to make sure their children succeed against all odds. You all are the real MVPs."

Young man kneels for his mum in the market, appreciates her for sending him to school

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that a man Edward, acknowledged his mother's sacrifices as he made a great public show of his appreciation in the market.

A LinkedIn user, Ayodeji Odeyele, who shared photos of the man and his mother, revealed that he went straight on both knees in his graduation gown.

He got more blessings

In one of the snaps, the mother placed her hand on his head in a manner that suggested she was praying for him.

While no one knows if the mother is a trader in the market, the boy kneeled amid plates of potatoes and bunches of banana.

Many people who commented on the photos were wowed by the graduate's action as some said he has indeed done well.

Source: Briefly News