A hilarious Ghanaian lady was recently asked whether she had a tattoo, to which she replied with an eye-popping answer

Likening herself to a Benz car, P said she had never seen a luxurious vehicle with random inscriptions before

According to her, in the controversial video, such a practice is usually common with cheap commercial vehicles

A young lady who identifies herself simply as P is going viral on social media after she answered a random street quiz with a controversial response.

In the interview which was conducted by a Ghanaian comedian, video editor, and video director, Fanta Blaq on Obotan Comedy TV, P was asked whether she has a tattoo.

P replied by saying that she has never seen a luxurious car with scribblings on it before because that practice is reserved for cheap cars that are only used for public transport.

Lady named P speaking on why she has no tattoo Photo credit: Fanta-blaq

Source: Instagram

Fanta Blaq asked whether P was implying that people who have tattoos can be compared with public transport but she refused to answer that.

Social media reactions

Below were some comments Ghanaians shared after watching the video.

akwesi_bona10 indicated:

I nor see benz wey ein inscriptions like this dey top; Pewodie” (Look for your own), “Otannniaduro” (Hatred has no medicine), “Who Jah bless”, “Sea never dries”,

kimberlybanks24 mentioned:

You see where she is standing she is in Takoradi Adiembra to be precise close to Sekondi , very savage people

king_geee stated:

Simple answer l love this woman ❤ she is brilliant

official_lellyko said:

Herh this girl is serious paaaa oooo .. Tro Tro paaaa hmmmm

Watch the video below

