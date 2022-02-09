An overjoyed young lady has resorted to social media to announce the opening of her first physical clothing store

@oh_vivie shared on Twitter that after having a full time job and a side hustle for sometime now, she can finally boast of an actual place of work for her side work

Netizens who came across the young lady's good news shared their congratulatory messages

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

An elated young lady has recently taken to social media to celebrate an achievement.

In a post on her Twitter timeline, @oh_vivie shared that after joggling a full-time job with an online side hustle, she has finally been able to secure a physical job for the side job.

Excited Ghanaian lady in her store Photo credit: @oh_vivie/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The young lady revealed that she works on her side job during the weekends and she knew it was about time she had a place for it.

@oh_vivie called on tweeps to join her in celebrating her milestone.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

"Yesterday, I opened a “Home Space” for my online shop. Having an 8-5 and running a business is pretty hectic. So I decided to give my business a good place I can work from on weekends and my free days ❤️ Cheers to my new baby @vibes_shop_ (on ig) "

Netizens who saw the post had some nice things to tell @oh_vivie.

Some of the comments have been highlighted below;

@kay_lomo wrote:

Congrats baby. May this grow to bigger heights

@ThorleyJanet commented:

Congratulations. It's been a blessing following you on IG and now, a whole shop!!!!!!!!!

@Kezengs replied:

This is so beautiful! Congratulations baby girl

From @99Poke_em:

Congrats … looking good

Briefly News earlier reported that a vibrant young lady recently took to social media to share her massive win in life. In the post on Twitter, @slimtxm shared that she quit her job and decided to start her own business, using $50.

In less than one month, she ended up making $10,000.

"Started a business with only $50, quit my shitty job & made almost 10k in not even a month. I’m so grateful", she posted.

Source: Briefly News