Lady Celebrates Opening a Physical Shop After Running Business on Instagram for a While
Africa

by  Briefly Team Maryn Blignaut
  • An overjoyed young lady has resorted to social media to announce the opening of her first physical clothing store
  • @oh_vivie shared on Twitter that after having a full time job and a side hustle for sometime now, she can finally boast of an actual place of work for her side work
  • Netizens who came across the young lady's good news shared their congratulatory messages

An elated young lady has recently taken to social media to celebrate an achievement.

In a post on her Twitter timeline, @oh_vivie shared that after joggling a full-time job with an online side hustle, she has finally been able to secure a physical job for the side job.

Driven lady opens her own physical store
Excited Ghanaian lady in her store Photo credit: @oh_vivie/Twitter
Source: Twitter

The young lady revealed that she works on her side job during the weekends and she knew it was about time she had a place for it.

@oh_vivie called on tweeps to join her in celebrating her milestone.

"Yesterday, I opened a “Home Space” for my online shop. Having an 8-5 and running a business is pretty hectic. So I decided to give my business a good place I can work from on weekends and my free days ❤️ Cheers to my new baby @vibes_shop_ (on ig) "

Netizens who saw the post had some nice things to tell @oh_vivie.

Some of the comments have been highlighted below;

@kay_lomo wrote:

Congrats baby. May this grow to bigger heights

@ThorleyJanet commented:

Congratulations. It's been a blessing following you on IG and now, a whole shop!!!!!!!!!

@Kezengs replied:

This is so beautiful! Congratulations baby girl

From @99Poke_em:

Congrats … looking good

Briefly News earlier reported that a vibrant young lady recently took to social media to share her massive win in life. In the post on Twitter, @slimtxm shared that she quit her job and decided to start her own business, using $50.

In less than one month, she ended up making $10,000.

"Started a business with only $50, quit my shitty job & made almost 10k in not even a month. I’m so grateful", she posted.

Source: Briefly News

