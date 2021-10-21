Many React Massively as Young Lady Announces Making her First $1 Million
- A fulfilled lady has opened up about making her first $1 million from her business
- She shared a screenshot that confirmed the amount she has made in sales and the total number of orders she has received
- Netizens who saw the post congratulated and wished her well
A young businesswoman has recently taken to social media to announce the news of making her first-ever $1 million (R14 665 575,00) from the business she started.
The post sighted by Briefly News on the Twitter timeline of @SidityDes sharing a screenshot which indicated she has received over 9,500 orders and has made $1,000,611.55 in sales.
She shared the picture with the caption;
2021 my first MILLION dollar year!! I’m proud of me
Her post at the time of this publication has over 54,000 likes, close to 4,000 retweets and 527 quote retweets.
Briefly News has highlighted a few of the 280 comments;
@TrippieLiv_07_ commented:
Not me happy for you bro, I may not know you but this post made me smile, I just love seeing others succeed
From @MeMyselfnTE:
Congrats! Claiming this for myself & any other business owners
@D_PRADOS replied:
What platform do you have your sales on. What program or platform are you using?
@__Edub__ wrote:
"Seen 6 figures turn to 7, what a feeling"
From @babiephat85:
Congratulations on your first million dollar year! I know that is a great accomplishment!
@LouiseP35938771 replied:
Congrats. Well can u donate to my housing and hunger fund
Source: Briefly.co.za