A plus-size Oyinbo lady caused huge stir on the internet as a video of her dance showcase with a group of persons went viral.

The white lady identified as Kacy Rondeau showcased her dance skills, much to the admiration of many Nigerians.

She carried herself amazingly well Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @kacyrondeau

Source: Instagram

She did justice to Nigerian dance steps

It was how she did Nigerian dance moves, including zanku, for many people.

In a video seen on her Instagram page, the lady and another petite female dancer led the way with the Oyinbo dancer carrying herself effortlessly. Keeping in rhythm with the song in play, Kacy went from one popular Nigerian dance style to the other, giving infectious leg and hand moves.

She eventually wrapped up the sizzling performance with the zanku dance by thumping her feet on the ground asynchronously and then a final kick out.

The lady, who is famed for showcasing her dance skills in short videos she shares on social media, has a growing number of followers, including over 132k on Instagram alone.

Watch the video below:

Peeps were impressed

@official_godfrey_autos remarked:

"I love your energy, the way you carry your body is amazing. Kudos."

@uglyrichdude_1 said:

"Oyibo you don sabi dance our Nigerian dance pass us sef..."

@lexi.nyc stated:

"This was one of the happiest videos in a long time… most of us have watched it many times..over and over!!"

@eme.raldqueen thought:

"Gidem!!!! your moves, your attitude, your face... You ate this up and left no crumbs."

@ellabeautycastle opined:

"You're such an amazing dancer... Your attitude is top notch you got a contagious energy."

