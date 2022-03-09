Prince Brouse, a 2021 BECE graduate was born with the talent to produce electronic gadgets without learning the skill

Sharing photos and videos with Briefly News, Prince reveals he was able to make a fan, extension board, guitar, and many other items

The 16-year-old boy wants to become an engineer in the future but needs help to harness his talent to the fullest

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A brilliant who wrote his Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) at Koforidua Adweso Two-Streams 2021 has become an innovator in his own right.

Speaking to Briefly News, the 16-year-old boy indicates that it all started when he was very young and had the knack to start assembling some electronic components he chanced upon.

Since then, he has been able to create extension boards, speaker boxes, baby escort, guitar, and many more without obtaining any formal training in them.

Creative Ghanaian boy Prince Brouse and his innovations Photo credit: Prince Brouse

Source: UGC

"When I see the components, I just think about it and find how I should combine them and they work. Nobody teaches me. It was only during the making of the speaker boxes that I applied some principles I learned from my science teacher," he recounted.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Prince comes from a humble background as his mother is a yam vendor whilst his father works as a carpenter but his dream is to become one of the greatest engineers in Ghana and beyond.

When asked how he could be supported, Prince said:

"So far, the items I make are only used in my house. I need more materials in order to be able to come up with more innovative ideas that would add a lot of creativity to the items already on the market."

Man wows family living in shack for 10 years, moves them to a bungalow he built from scratch in video

Briefly News reported that a Nigerian man put smiles on the faces of his family and improved their living conditions in style, a dream come true for him. The Nigerian is reported to have lived with his family for over 10 years in a shack where they shared a toilet with other occupants.

That perhaps fuelled his resolve to build them a house. @gossipmilltv shared a video on Instagram narrating that the man finally moved his family to a bungalow he built from scratch.

A photo collage that came with the video showed the deplorable state of the shack and its public toilet.

Source: Briefly News