A young man identified as Kojo Sarpong moved from Ghana to the United States in 2009 to work as a cleaner

After working as a housekeeper for five years, Kojo decided to pursue further education which turned out to be successful

Currently, the young man is on the way to becoming the very first physician to have ever emerged from his family

Kojo Sarpong, a Ghanaian young man currently lives in Washington DC in the United States of America and is on the verge of becoming the first-ever neurosurgeon in his family.

Recounting on his Facebook handle, Kojo indicated that he started from a humble place where he had to work for five years as a housekeeper when he initially relocated to the US.

"Started my journey in America as a housekeeper for about 5 years. Now after all this hard work and dedication, I am going to be a NEUROSURGEON!!! The first physician in my family!" he posted.

Ghanaian Former Cleaner Kojo Sarpong Who Is Now A Neurosurgeon

Source: Facebook

According to an article by Tcjonline.com, Kojo arrived in the United States in 2009 from Ghana and worked at Wal-Mart and as a housekeeper at a hospital but in 2011, Sarpong decided to attend GPC at the Clarkston campus and pursue his education.

Ghanaians celebrate Kojo

Persey Bediako mentioned:

Congrats bro. Proud of you fam. We should keep in touch

Kofi Amanquah II indicated:

“We’re going to be a neurosurgeon!!! “!! This is what we’ve been praying for !!

Salomey Ankrah commented:

Congratulations . And may the good lord continue to bless and guide your gifted hands

See the post below

