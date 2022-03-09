Happy Kofi Gyebu, a 46-year-old Ghanaian man who moved to Denmark, has opened up about how he succeeded abroad

In an interview with Zion Felix, Happy opened up about owning a limousine rental company both in Ghana and Denmark, runs a real estate company in Ghana and a consulting firm among other businesses

He advised individuals who want to succeed in life to focus on only their journey and have a plan in place

A Ghanaian young man identified as Happy Kofi Gyebu has been granted an interview with Zion Felix on YouTube where he opens up about his journey to owning a number of companies.

The video sighted by Briefly News had the driven 46-year-old man recounting that he started hustling as a truck pusher in Ghana until he got the chance to travel to Denmark.

Recounting his story, Happy narrated that after getting the chance to move abroad, he clearly wrote down his goals and plans and aggressively pursued them.

He shared that his intention was to find ways to add value to his country Ghana, and his current residence.

Happy revealed that he owns a limousine rental company both in Ghana and Denmark, a real estate company in Ghana, and a consulting firm among other businesses.

He advised young individuals who are hoping to build something long-lasting for themselves to always live within their means, plan ahead and focus solely on the personal journey.

Kofi shared more details about his journey in the video linked below;

