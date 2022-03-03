An honest Ghanaian taxi driver, Samuel Gyamfi, has returned a cash amount of R8 000 and confidential documents to a passenger

The Director of Legal Services at the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, GBC, Kwame Waja, forgot the money and documents in the vehicle

Gyamfi defied ill advice from a colleague to keep the forgotten items and returned them to the rightful owner

A kind-hearted Ghanaian taxi driver, Samuel Gyamfi, has returned a sum of R8 000 and confidential documents to a passenger after the person left them in his vehicle.

GBC News reports that the Director of Legal Services at the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, GBC, Kwame Waja, left the items in Gyamfi's vehicle.

Gyamfi, who balances his work with his studies at a training college, drove back to Kasoa from Achimota overhead in Accra to hand over the money and documents to Waja.

The sweet-spirited taxi driver told GBC News that a colleague condemned his decision to return the items.

Gyamfi said he had to defy his colleague as he returned the GHc4,000 and documents because he wanted to remain truthful.

