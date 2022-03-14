An overjoyed local dad took to Twitter to share in his son's achievement as an Oxford University MBA graduate

The proud papa revealed that his son's feat was made sweeter by the fact that he was one of the youngest in his graduating class

Tweeps shrouded the celebratory post in controversy as they focused on the father's political ties and demanded answers about funds that were unaccounted for

Philanthropist, entrepreneur and political stalwart, Iqbal Survé couldn't hold back the joy in his Twitter post where he shared about his son Rayhaan's MBA graduation.

Iqbal's elation clearly evident when he captioned a pic of him and his MBA holder son saying:

"One of the youngest MBA in his class."

Dr Iqbal Survé is a medical practitioner who treated Former President, Nelson Mandela. According to Wikipedia, Dr Survé is also the chairman of Sekunjalo Investments, a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, PIPEs, and buyouts.

Iqbal Survé shared a proud moment after witnessing his son graduating from Oxford University with an MBA stirring a debate among Saffas. Images: @IqbalSurve/Twitter

Rayhaan's achievement was certainly an achievement to be celebrated but not everyone on Twitter shared in his joy. Tweeps came for him with fraud accusations and accused him of unsavoury ties with the South African political party ANC.

@SbuKinPmb was impressed by Rayhaan's achievement:

"Congratulations to the young man, May he continue to shine and be the best, we need Black academics."

@AfricaU26343233 joined the Tweeps who bayed for answers:

@Chilesh71951450 injected some controversy:

"So the west, oppressors, Oxford, Harvard are only good for local political expediency and the rich looters. Not good for poor people. They must just send their kids to Muganduzweni high school?"

@thatu_m was inspired by Rayhaan's achievement:

@MoshuiInvest spoke against the negative comments:

"Congratulations to Dr Surve Son for graduating, I don't understand the hate on the comments, on which where they come from."

