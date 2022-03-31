A man and his wife have recently gotten many talking on social media after pictures of their understated and unconventional wedding day surfaced online

The bride shared a photo of herself wearing a black dress which is very different from the white gown brides usually wear

Peeps who saw the post took to the comments section to share super mixed reactions to the photos

A social media bride has sparked huge conversations online after sharing a few controversial pictures from her wedding.

The Twitter post by @onosowobo had photos of herself wearing a black dress which is different from the normal white dress brides wear.

One bride and groom kept things very simple on their wedding day. Photo credit: onosowobo/Twitter

Her now-husband was also seen in a white attire different from the typical black suit worn by grooms.

@onosowobo shared the post with the caption;

Our civil wedding jpegs. We are such a stunning and cool couple.

Social media users had very mixed reactions to the post. While some were happy to see the love birds take the road less travelled, others weren't so sure.

Check out some of the comments below:

@ikwechiri commented:

"Love how you broke the rules. Husband dressed in white and wife in black. I loveee it."

@priscilaphilips replied:

"May love be enough to bring you both to more grounded alignment as a couple and expand the abundance you both allow. Your culture identity as a couple is what only you two will build from a place of healed, wholeness and the gardening of your love. Love & light you two."

@jayydare wrote:

Dear Dami, I have not met you in person but I have so much love for you, I have no idea but I love to see you win. Congratulations Dami, I'm so happy for you and I wish you nothing but utmost peace, more love, joy and happiness. Enjoy this new phase of your life.

From @remilekun2386:

"Seem like you people don't go to church."

@FemiMyLord commented:

Its a new age, its a new era. The rate at which our generation is breaking all the regressive rules is giving me joy.

