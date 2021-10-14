A couple celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Thursday, 14 October and their adorable photos got many in their feelings

The couple got married in 1961 and their son, Sesan Adeboyejo, took to social media to celebrate them for being together for six decades

Many people joined Sesan to celebrate his parents and some of them tapped into their marital blessings

A couple warmed hearts on social media as they celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Thursday, October 14.

The couple's son, identified as Sesan Adeboyejo, took to his Instastory to share adorable old and new photos of his parents.

This couple warmed hearts on social media as they celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. Photo credit: @sescolove

Source: UGC

According to one of the photos, the couple got married on October 14, 1961. The couple's photos were also shared on Instagram by @lindaikejiblogofficial and many were inspired by their love story told in pictures.

In one of the old photos, the couple, who were decked in suit and gown, could be seen staring into each other's eyes with glowing smiles.

Three photos show them in their old age wearing traditional attires.

Many flooded the comment section of @lindaikejiblogofficial post to congratulate the elderly couple.

@officialklein___ said:

"For this present world he no they happen again if you marry lekki girl after the wedding divorce straight up ...congrats mama and papa more blessing."

@official_narteyirene commented:

"Congratulations."

@chiomannoliokoye wrote:

"I tap into this celebration in Jesus' name Amen."

@odugbemid said:

"I rejoice with you and your super parents on the celebration of their very successful wedding anniversary of good 60y ears still counting on!"

@luckyizo_okafor3 commented:

"Wow! Congratulations papa and mama."

Couple celebrates 50th wedding anniversary

Briefly News previously reported that a couple who got married in 1970 celebrated their 50-year wedding anniversary.

According to the invitation card sighted by Briefly News, the couple identified as Mr and Mrs Gafai got married on Thursday, June 25, 1970.

Their granddaughter took to Twitter to celebrate them by posting their photos and wished them continued marital bliss.

She wrote:

"Today we celebrate the golden jubilee of my maternal grandparents; 50 years of togetherness. We are blessed to have you in our lives, the epitome of love, happiness and blessings. May Allah SWT continue to shower you with long life, health and prosperity today and always."

Source: Briefly.co.za