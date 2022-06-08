A cute baby has wowed internet users with the amazing way she danced, stamping her feet on the ground with interesting energy

Her talent has continued to resonate with dance lovers who have seen the video, especially the way she bent down and performed

A lot of heartwarming reactions have trailed the video as many have viewed it on Facebook where it was shared

A beautiful baby girl dressed in a pink skirt has shown the good stuff she is made of on the dance floor. A video captured her doing so well.

Her ability to dance became apparent when she paused and listened to the beat of the song before lifting her feet to do justice to it.

Fine baby dancing so amazingly. Photo credit: @idghana.

Source: UGC

She understood the assignment

When she picked up the dance in earnest, she first stamped her feet on the hard floor. She lifted her right leg and thrust it on the floor rhythmically in response to the nice song.

At one point, the talented baby bent down low in response to the song and then dished very funny moves.

This was immediately followed by fast leg moves which seemed uncoordinated but still very interesting to watch.

Watch the video below:

Facebook users react

When the video was shared on , it got numerous reactions. See some of them below:

Colleen Scott said:

"Absolutely Cute and precious She Will Surely get it thanks so much for sharing."

Flora L. Artis reacted:

"Baby girl follows directions better than me. She's so cute getting her dance on."

Nana Afriyie said:

"Absolutely precious! In fact, our babies of today are simply amazing."

Melody Waldon remarked:

"She understood the assignment with her cute self."

Vivian Kalaplee commented:

"Why these days do kids have more sense even than we the parents? I have been trying to do this dance for only God knows how long, and haven't made it through. Now this little woman has closed the challenge for me."

Source: Briefly News