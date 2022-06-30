A 42-year-old woman identified as Milkah Mwasi has shared the story of how she became a graduate after many years of relentless efforts

According to Mwasi, she worked as a security guard to finance her education at the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology

LinkedIn users have joined in her celebration with many of them showering her with congratulatory messages

A determined lady named Milka Mwasi who worked as a security guard has finally graduated from university at the age of 42.

Mwasi graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce, BCom degree from the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology.

Milkah says she is now seeking employment. Photo credit: LinkedIn/Milkah Mwasi.

The journey was tough for Mwasi

Mwasi said the journey was never easy for her as she had to work as a security guard to earn money and finish her educational pursuit.

Narrating her inspirational story on LinkedIn, Mwasi who is now seeking employment said:

"Finally I graduated yesterday at the age of 42 years. It's long journey of education but I thank God. Coming from humble humble family background it's under God's grace that I have made it.

"I have been working as security guard to finance my education, and finally I graduated from JKUAT with second class upper BCOM finance option."

LinkedIn users congratulate her

Her touching story quickly resonated with users on the platform who showered her with plenty of congratulations. See some of the comments below:

Diana Mochoge commented:

"Congratulations Milkah. you have come so far. Dont give up yet. As God made a way for you to study, He will surely make a way for you to get work. All the best."

Clifford Jabali O.N said:

"Congratulations. Yours is a story of resilience and optimism."

Benjamin Mutembei reacted:

"Congratulations and I pray God that you find the job of your dreams."

