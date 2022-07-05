A young man has stirred mixed reactions on social media as he celebrated getting a new place to stay

Sharing photos of a bed covered with a mosquito net, the man explained that he had slept outside before now as he had no place of his own then

The excited man shared videos and pictures of the look of his new apartment with some furniture in it

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Netizens have celebrated a young man identified as Korkaue Birah for moving into an apartment of his own.

The Nigerian had taken to Twitter to share the new feat with photos of where he slept before alongside his new abode.

Korkaue celebrated having a place of his own. Photo Credit: @korkaue

Source: UGC

In the first frame Korkaue shared, a bed placed outside was covered with a mosquito net. In the new pictures and videos, a bed, standing fan, wardrobe, small fridge, home theatre amongst other items could be seen in the room.

Though not fully furnished, his new abode is better compared to the first frame he had shared. His tweet blew up on Twitter as many congratulated him.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

See his tweet below:

Netizens react

@johnpab01 said:

"Congratulations Chief no mind d negative comments,I started almost like dat too but much in a better place now,keep pushing be proud how far u av come."

@Blesskay21 said:

"The feelings of having your own place.. I join you to celebrate your wins.. E no go spoil bro."

@ogwrlld said:

"If you’re a student I’m definitely sure you have a lot of carryovers nothing good can come out of such apartment .

"God will ease the path ."

@Ekebong said:

"Congratulations my Man for joining the club of Men. I was happier the day I paid for my first one room, than the day I opened my new house as a landlord."

@Q_e_w said:

"Good progress boss. Try and get some wooden pallettes and put the bed on it, it may help."

Woman posts pics of apartment in celebration

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Angee doted over her new apartment and shared pics on Twitter, giving people a glimpse of it. She shared that she didn't understand the concept of renting, which led to her decision to buy.

Answering a question, Angee revealed in the comment section that it took her five months to get her new place. As a testimony of how proud she was over what she had accomplished, she captioned her pics:

"A hun with a title deed."

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng