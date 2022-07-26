Nana Kwame Bediako recently got his hair cut by a young barber he flew all the way from the United Kingdom

In a video on the Instagram page of the barber, @iam_nikky, Cheddar was heard joking that he now looks 24 years old again

The businessman reached into his bag and pulled out loads of $100 bills, which he started counting but later stopped and handed it all over to the barber

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Bediako (Cheddar), also known as Freedom Jacob Caesar, has recently wowed many after a video of him paying a barber he flew to Ghana to cut his hair surfaced online.

The post sighted by Briefly News on the Instagram timeline of the UK-based barber @iam_nikky, showed his arrival in Ghana through to the point he met up with the business mogul.

Cheddar about to get a haircut. Photo credit: @iamfreedom

Source: UGC

They had dinner, after which he proceeded to trim Cheddar's hair. After getting his hair well-trimmed, the impressed business mogul expressed his satisfaction with the results and joked that he looked 24 years again.

He then moved to his bag and brought out notes of $100, which he handed all over to @iam_nikky.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Watch the full video below:

Lerato Kganyago shares hilarious video trying to prank her domestic worker

In other news, Briefly News reported that Lerato Kganyago has shared a hilarious clip on her timeline. The Metro FM presenter tried to prank her domestic worker, Esther, but she didn't buy it.

The media personality jumped on the #FightChallenge and told her helper that two ladies were at the gate trying to "beat" her.

At the time, the TV host was carrying a baseball bat when she called Esther to assist her.

The stunner took to Instagram to share the hilarious video. She also agreed that her attempt to trick Esther was an epic disaster. She captioned her post:

"I tried the Fight Challenge on Esther. Told her two ladies want to beat me outside. Epic Fail. I don’t know where the ball was going."

Social media users laughed out loud at the clip. They shared that Lerato should have acted angrier when she approached Esther.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh