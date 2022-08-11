A Nigerian man named Matthew Eguavoen has taken to Twitter to share the before and after photos of his house

He showed the state of the building before he decided to rebuild it and turn it into a mansion that has wowed many Twitter users

Nigerians on the platform took to the comment section to congratulate him on the feat and also ask how he managed to transform the house

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A Twitter user, Matthew Eguavoen has shared photos of his new house and he has literally broken the internet.

He showed the public what his house looked like in the past before he decided to pull it down and build a new one to his taste.

Matthew's new building has got many talking. Photo credit: @bartbouy.

Source: Twitter

3 bedroom flat takes internet by storm

The old building looked straight like a boy's quarter, with many parts looking rusty and worn out.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The new building, however, is a 3 bedroom flat that is clearly a mansion when compared to the old structure that was destroyed.

Many internet users have congratulated him on the feat, while some are asking him how much it cost to achieve the aesthetic beauty of the building.

Matthew responded that it cost him a lot of money but refused to mention a specific amount.

See his tweet below:

Twitter users congratulate him

@CousinTeee said:

"Congrats bro, you’ve got a great taste like me too. Happy for you. However I want to ask, was the house rebuilt or you did a major renovation?"

@Hesmont1 commented:

"For how long have you been hustling bro? I feel like am a failure already. Sorry congratulations first of all."

@__Phoebee_ reacted:

"To build a house just like this with the interior and all, how much would it cost?"

@kennysax2 commented:

"Congratulations bro. I pray to God to grant me double portion of this grace. Amen."

Man turns his old house into a mansion

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that a Nigerian man renovated his old house and turned it into a standard mansion.

The old house looked weak, but the man had it renovated and made it look amazing.

In a video that circulated online, the house looked very much like a new building.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng