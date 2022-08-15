Media personality, Bridget Otoo, and her fiancé tied the knot in an elegant private ceremony on Saturday, August 13

Metro TV presenter, Bridget Otoo, and her fiancé Dr Evans Ago Tetteh tied the knot in a gorgeous private ceremony on Saturday, August 13.

The media personality, who doubles as an entrepreneur, and her lover adorned beautiful ensembles for their marriage ceremony.

Bridget Otoo wore a glorious dress complementing the groom's African attire in the first photo and video online.

Photos of Bridget Otoo and her lover as they marry. Credit: @EFYA_Nokturnal/bridget_otoo

Source: UGC

Entertainment and media personalities, including singer Efya, have congratulated the couple.

''Congratulations @Bridget_Otoo. FORGETHER LOVE MAY GOD BLESS YOUR UNION,'' the singer wrote in a Tweet.

Watch the video below:

