An athletic couple decided to record a workout video with a twist and it has sent them viral on social media

Twitter user @DrippinMelanin7 shared the clip, claiming that this is the type of relationship he wants

People just loved the energy between the two and could not stop laughing at the hilarious workout clip

One couple has made workout videos into a comedy show. Sporting some slick 80s-inspired workout outfits, along with some good old tunes, the couple had thousands tuning in.

Twitter user @DrippinMelanin7 shared a clip, claiming that this is the type of relationship he wants. Image: Twitter / @DrippinMelanin7

One thing that is synonymous with the 80s is sweatbands, lumo colours and cringe-worthy workout videos. This couple used plazas to bring something to their workout clips that others are lacking.

Twitter user @DrippinMelanin7 came across the clip and immediately thought that this is the kind of vibe he wants in his next relationship. Not only are the two in the clip fit, but their connection is also unavoidable and adds something special to the hilarious workout clip.

“If my next relationship ain’t like this I don’t want it ”

Social media users gush over the couple while laughing at their moves

There is no denying that these two are in tune. People love what they did with the workout clip and even more so the vibe that illuminated from them. This is definitely couple goals peeps would like to level up to.

Take a look at some of the sweet comments:

@pollyebrown said:

“Love it, especially that 80s music. I forget who sings that song. Somebody, help me out.”

@sadee_jordann said:

“But waaaaaaaait Did y’all see how that red car behind them pulled up and stopped to watch?!? They pulled off immediately afterwards too LMAO I’m crying.”

@SextonBlack said:

“He got sparkling loafers on”

@imjustdalesia said:

“It’s that lil head nod they exchanged at the beginning that got me cracking up ”

@Balladd_ said:

