A video of one man laughing at his colleague eating dry pap for lunch left many wondering what the joke was

Twitter user @ZamakonkeK shared the video, asking the people on social media to share their thoughts

By the look of the caption, some people believe that the man might have grooved a bit too hard which landed him with dry pap

Some people were a tad confused by a clip of a man laughing at his colleague eating dry pap for lunch. Someone took the clip to Twitter to get some clarity on the matter.

A video of a man roasting his friend eating dry pap sparked discussion on Twitter. Image: Twitter / @ZamakonkeK

Source: Twitter

There is nothing better than working with people who become friends and are pretty much family. The antics in this clip show that these men clearly have that bond.

Twitter user @ZamakonkeK did not quite get what the man was laughing at so she posted the clip and asked her people to fill her in.

“Is there another funny here? Please enlighten me♂️”

Social media users discuss what might be going on in the clip

Many people did not see what was so funny about eating plain pap for lunch. However, the “lunch after this long weekend” caption has some feeling that the guy partied too hard and got left with dry pap either because he made his lady mad who packs his lunch or he grooved his relish money away.

Take a look at what some had to say:

@BafanaSurprise said:

“At least he is using a Tupperware container . Surely he feels like there is relish .”

@Linux_Lwadz said:

“Clearly something is funny, dude is laughing. Why are we assuming things now? What if his partner is mad at him and decided to pack I papa yodwa as punishment?”

@Kapella28604560 said:

“I think they know each other and know what happened during the long weekend . So it’s a joke between them that he spent all his money and now ziyabuya.”

@bucherbenju said:

Source: Briefly News