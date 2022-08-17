A lady's romantic moment with her boyfriend, who earns a living as a carpenter, has left netizens gushing

The lady showed him off without shame as she requested a hug from him while he worked on a job

After he consented, the two share a kiss and netizens couldn't stop hailing the lady for being proud of the man's hustle

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A video of a lady flaunting her boyfriend, who is a carpenter, has sparked mixed reactions.

In a video she shared on TikTok, the lady recorded her man on the job and told him she wanted to hug him.

She seemed proud of his hustle. Photo Credit: TikTok/@morningmoon44

Source: UGC

The busy man heeded and directed her to the safer route to get to him.

On getting to him, the lady hugged and afterwards kissed him.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

She sweetly advised him to be careful with the nails and did a velfie as she relished in the beautiful moment they just shared.

Watch the video below:

Netizens reactions

Fantasia Louis said:

"That year when I used to love someone that was working at tipper garage ,my family disowned me but yet I was cool with him but he did the worst.''

user9076555141306 said:

"Nice girls, belive me as long as u no give up on he i pray because of th real love u have for he God will bless he because of u believe this prayer."

littleBolanzo said:

"Your mama born you well dear, as you hugged him there one day you will get a hug in the plane too."

Chikadibia_jennifer said:

"My own bf doesn't even allow me come to his work place.

"I dunno why sef."

Anabella Awi said:

"Later now dey will say girls don’t love guys who doesn’t have money..Hope you una done see through love now."

Assumpta chidimma

"To my fellow girls way no de look their man work or source of income no matter how dirty I love you all."

Lady joins her boyfriend at the car wash where he works

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that a lady had paid a surprise visit to her boyfriend at his car wash workplace.

She recorded the beautiful moment in a video she shared on her page on the social media platform TikTok.

In the video, the young man was surprised to see her and greeted her with a hug. Not minding her nice outfit, the lady quickly joined him in rounding off the cleaning of a customer's car.

They both sprayed water on the car and washed its foot mats. The lovebirds then settled for a meal she brought for him.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng