A couple who welcomed a set of adorable twins after 10 years of struggling with childlessness and praying for their bundle of joy has posed with the girls.

The pair welcomed the twins after they received a prophetic word from the preacher, Rev Becky Godsson.

In a heartwarming post on the preacher's Instagram account, Godsson said the couple received the prophetic message in 2016.

Photo of a couple, their twin girls, and a preacher. Credit: rev.becky_godsson_official

''Wow, PROPHETIC TWINS after 10 years of marriage! She received a prophetic message from mummy in 2016 that she will deliver twin girls and today that revelation has happened.

''Prophecies May delay, sometimes the enemy may fight us with disappointments, rejections, joblessness, etc just to frustrate our seeds of the prophetic but never lose your faith! Whatever the lord has said will surely come to past,'' the post read.

Beautiful photos of the couple and the all-grown twins have gained reactions with fewer comments.

Ghanaian Woman Becomes First-Time Mother after Welcoming Quadruplets at 46

In a similar story, Briefly News reported that a 46-year-old Ghanaian woman, Juana Antwi, become a first-time mother after delivering adorable quadruplets that include two boys and two girls.

Juana and her husband, Peter Afriyie Kwarteng, a 66-year-old-old pensioner turned farmer, welcomed the four babies in 2021 at Offinso Asamankama in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

Speaking to Briefly News, Juana revealed that her first child died before labour some 10 years ago and had since dreamed of becoming a parent.

Losing her first child

''I lost my first child at the hospital before labour. The child died in my womb and I've been trying to get pregnant ever since,'' Juana told Briefly News in an interview.

