Xaveline from Congo is a 92-year-old woman who has never been with a man before, and she is saddened by her lonely state

The hardworking old woman says years just went by without any man approaching her for marriage

Some of her loved ones opine that witchcraft may have played a role in her being single

At 92 years old, Xaveline from Congo is a lonely woman, and her greatest regret in life is that she never got a boyfriend to marry her.

Xaveline from Congo. Photo: Afrimax English.

Source: UGC

Xavaline born in family of 14

The old woman was born into a family of 14 children who all got married at some point and left her home alone.

"I lived with my parents and they always said that they are waiting for the day I would get married and give them grandchildren, " said Xavaline on Afrimax English YouTube Channel.

"I also wished the same, but sadly they passed away when I was still single and it seems I was too old to get a boyfriend. I was left alone and decided to join my sister who is the last born in the family," she added.

Some family, friends, and neighbors also opine that witchcraft may have played a part in the old woman not getting married.

Lives with sister

After the death of her parents, Xavaline moved in with her last-born sister Fatuma Justlene who was worried that the old woman would become ill and have no one to take care of her.

"It is difficult to know why may be she was unlucky or maybe life was unfair," said Justlene.

The idea of witchcraft was, however, shut down because she was taken to traditional doctors, but that didn't work, and she never got married.

Prayers never worked

The old spinster was also taken to church, but prayers never worked either.

As if all that was not bad enough, Xavaline legs started swelling up a few years ago, and she was in so much pain. She has been to various health facilities, including the Goma hospital, but they are still swollen.

Doctors have since suggested surgery, and yet she doesn't have money. She is now on painkillers.

