South Africa's neighbouring country, Lesotho, is discussing a motion to reclaim parts of Mzansi

The areas it is looking at it include the Free State province and parts of three other provinces

South Africans find the motion amusing, with some suggesting that Lesotho should be incorporated into SA as a 10th province

LESOTHO - South Africa is at the centre of a motion currently being debated in Lesotho's parliament. The motion was tabled for Wednesday, 29 March, with a decision still looming.

Lesotho parliamentarians are going to discuss the possibility of reclaiming parts of South Africa. Image: Michele Spatari & Sean Anthony Eddy

Source: Getty Images

Lesotho MP Tsepo Lipholo drives the call to reclaim parts of South Africa

According to SABC News, Lesotho MP Tsepo Lipholo of the Basotho Convenient Movement believes there is justification for the motion based on the 1962 United Nations resolution, which recognises the right to self-determination and independence.

Based on a snippet of the motion, Lipholo says Lesotho should reclaim the entire Free State, parts of the Northern Cape, Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

According to TimesLIVE, Lipholo says the people of Lesotho lived in these provinces until the 19th century and the land was seized during apartheid.

“It's time for what is ours to be returned to us,” said Lipholo.

He argued that reclaiming the territory would ensure the free movement of the Basotho people into South Africa and afford them the same benefits enjoyed by South Africans.

A decision on the motion has not been made and the debate is expected to continue on Thursday, 30 March.

South Africans weigh in on Lesotho's plans to reclaim parts of Mzansi

@Mshayieh said:

" Let's make Lesotho the 10th province once and for all."

@RK_Mayekisa said:

"Very progressive! They must take back what is theirs! "

@Shima06831480 said:

"I'm only interested in their way forward should there be any agreement with regard to this issue."

@iii_khumalo said:

"So what happens after they have finished their debate? Will they invade SA by force or go to Pretoria and ask for the land?"

@Nkocnaty_Jele said:

"They will fail. Just like Russia failed to take Ukraine."

@KamsKatebe said:

"At least the Free State will be free from ANC."

@lele_mankayi said:

"It could be possible that most parts of this banana republic were stolen from Lesotho land, our country is a movie."

Free Basotho Movement gains momentum, wants Lesotho to become SA's 10th province

Source: Briefly News