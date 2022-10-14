A woman handled things herself after she caught her man who is a soldier cheating on her with his 'so-called sister'

She could be seen in a video painfully emptying his canned drinks meant for a birthday party into a toilet

The heartbroken woman expressed great disappointment at his action but stressed that he won't quench her love for military men

A woman has taken to social media to expose her soldier lover for cheating on her.

In a video she shared on TikTok, the lady slammed him for his action and questioned why he did it despite professing love to her.

She dealt with him for cheating on her. Photo Credit: Image Source, TikTok/@queeninna2

Source: UGC

"If you say you love me then why do you cheat on me,'' she said while pouring his canned drinks inside the toilet.

From her explanations, the canned drinks were meant for a birthday party to be held in their abode. Still destroying the drinks, she said:

"Tell your friends I destroyed your drinks. Tell them there is no birthday party. If they ask you why tell them you cheated on me. Tell them what you did to me. You this soldier man, you will not kill me."

She reiterated her love for military men, adding that his infidelity won't make her stop loving them.

"It is not because of you that I will stop loving soldier men. I will keep on loving soldier men. But you, I will let you go because you want to kill me."

She refrained from showing his face due to the respect she has for his job.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

@BeckySmile said:

"I would drink the beer instead and sleep then wake up tomorrow and go to my side guy and continue with our relationship,,ladies always have plan b."

Mimiking said:

"She is a good woman… from the way she is handling this issue because if it were to be someone else vawulance oo."

clara chinenye said:

"My sister,,open d bathroom tap,,kitchen tap.Leave dem open pack ur thing Nd leave d house to ur house without saying any word,,,when he comes back."

@Abenafresh said:

"Soldier paaa,madam you strong pass,I thought he’ll give you military skills. Well done sis."

St Dennis said:

"Abeg if you have problem with your husband, settle it amicably. But you leave beer out of it. What did beer do to you now? I am so angry."

davidakwasiahiale said:

"I never knew life is so simple and sweet after jumping out of relationship .. dam*n! Get money and all shall be added onto you."

