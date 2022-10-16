A Nigerian man has caused a stir on social media after he openly vowed never to walk down the aisle with anyone

According to the heartbroken man identified as Seyi Oluleye, he found out his wife-to-be actually cheated on him

Seyi went on to give God a command on what to do should a day before he ever decides to get married

A heartbroken Nigerian man, Seyi Oluleye, has cried out that he will never get married in his life.

Seyi made this statement in a tweet on Friday, October 14, as he opened up that his fiancée cheated on him.

Man vows never to get married. Photo Credit: Klaus Vedflet, Twitter/@Seyirighthere

"Fiancé go collect Odo from person. Person I want to marry oh. Spend the rest of my life with. Do you know the depth of the promises we’ve made. Do you know the vows. Memories. Sacrifices I’ve made. Do you know how emotional I am," he said in a subsequent tweet.

He told God to take his life a day before any day he sets his sight on getting married.

See his first tweet below:

Social media reactions

@theceenancy said:

"I'm sorry for what happened and the emotional pain you're going through right now, but God will not answer this prayer. Take it easy, abeg."

@sweetborah said:

"This is extreme boss, calm down.

"This breakfast will digest and you don't have to say things like the last part of the tweet over a loss.

"Ó dé b'ólúgbọ́n, ó fi mọ́ ra ni.

"You will heal and bounce back."

@Ifeagbeja said:

"I wish him the best.

"He seems really hurt but I have no idea how it feels, however, a lot of people are saying he will eventually be fine, so I believe he will."

@Olalekanakogun said:

"We will find you a wife, and God will make everything good for you, then you will smile again.

"…you don’t know what is going-on!"

Man weeps profusely after girlfriend broke up with him

Meanwhile, Nigeria's leading news site Legit.ng previously reported that a young man had shed tears after his bae called it quits on their relationship.

In a short video shared by Tunde Ednut on Instagram, the man is seen weeping profusely leaning against a car at night. The weeping man is flanked by friends who sympathize and console him.

At some point, the distraught man beckoned on the friends to hand him his phone so he could speak with the estranged girlfriend. The viral clip has sparked mixed reactions among people on social media.

