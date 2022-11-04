Popular American rapper, Nicki Minaj, recently went on social media to react to the death of Davido and Chioma’s son, Ifeanyi

The music star expressed her deepest condolences as she sympathised with the parents of the three-year-old

Nicki Minaj’s message to Davido and Chioma made the rounds online and Nigerians reacted to it

Popular American rapper, Nicki Minaj, recently joined many others to react to the death of Davido and Chioma’s son, Ifeanyi.

Taking to her official Instagram story, the music star shared her deepest condolence with the music star and his partner over the tragedy that hit their family.

Nicki Minaj sympathises with Davido and Chioma over Ifeanyi's death. Photos: @nickiminaj, @davido

Nicki Minaj posted a photo of Ifeanyi and accompanied it with a simple message expressing her pain.

She wrote:

“My deepest condolences to Chioma and Davido at this time.”

See a screenshot of her post below:

Nigerians react to Nicki Minaj’s condolence message to Davido and Chioma

Not long after the US rapper sympathised with the Nigerian couple, a number of netizens reacted to her message. Read some of their comments below:

lady_sugarcane:

"I wish someone will just post a pic or video and say it is not true. I still cannot believe this. It is paining me like I know them personally. "

queen_jay_dee:

"Oya you people should goan attack nicki for posting his picture now and not on his birthday."

realabeshadrach:

"The Queen paying Condolences "

quen_estty:

"This is just like an unbelievable and unexpected Scenario ever one part of me still feels it’s not real."

serwaa_anuforo:

"Davido way de give us joy is now in pain. Omo "

officia_mamensiekabba:

"That’s so thoughtful of her!"

cm.glam:

"Still hard to believe!!!"

May God comfort Davido and Chioma.

Pastor Tobi updates fans on Davido and Chioma

UK-based Nigerian pastor, Tobi Adegboyega, has now updated fans on how Davido and Chioma are faring after the death of their son, Ifeanyi.

Recall that Ifeanyi was said to have drowned in his father’s swimming pool on October 31 while his parents were away on a trip.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Pastor Tobi, who is a close associate of the singer, explained that he had spoken with Davido on the phone on two occasions.

Source: Legit.ng