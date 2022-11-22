A kid who does not always see her father around stayed close to him as the man was taking her to school

The girl dramatically ignored her mother's call as she kept walking off, to the woman's amazement

Reacting to the kid's character, she tells her that she will soon come to her when her dad travels again

An interesting short video has shown the moment a daughter did not want to leave the side of her father even when her mother, @madamccz1, called.

The kid was dressed in her uniform as she stood with her dad, who was taking her to school. Immediately her mum called her, she walked off in playful defiance.

People told the mother to allow her daughter enjoy her father's time. Photo source: TikTok/@madamccz1

Source: UGC

Close relationship between father and daughter

Her mother told her not to worry that the same daddy she was attached to would soon travel, and they would be the only ones at home.

As the kid walked down the road, her father caught up with her. The woman could not stop laughing at the closeness between her husband and daughter.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered tens of comments with more than 2,000 likes.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

perpetuaog joked:

"She dun follow man leave you."

olabisiasaolu said:

"Is like dey ur dey make I dey my dey ,sorry oooooo mummy."

Ugochukwu said:

"De kid be like, dad u know her."

Blue Sky said:

"Neighbour, I don't have your time pls, you can we are busy here, don't disturb us."

Olayiwola said:

"Epic betrayal."

ODOGWU FACO said:

"Now dey never leave you. dey have left u behind."

Emmy said:

"Allow her enjoy her time in peace."

Bhra Fiifi said:

"You made her walk by force. She didn’t even want to hear your voice again."

Source: Legit.ng