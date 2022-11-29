A video of Ghanaian students trying to figure out who their teacher is after his twins interrupted his teaching class has gone viral

In the TikTok video, the students could be seen trying to identify their teacher they realized both of them put on the same dress

Netizens who reacted to the video commended the teacher for creating a friendly atmosphere and rapport with his students

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A Ghanaian teacher and his twin brother have thrown social media users into a mood of excitement after they pranked the students in students of a basic school.

In the video that was shared on the TikTok handle of Twins Diaries GH, one of the twins, who is a teacher by profession, was teaching when the other twin abruptly entered.

Photo of students looking visibly shocked after seeing that their teacher has a twin brother Photo credit @Twins Diaries GH/TikTok

Source: UGC

The identical twins who had everything planned up wore the same dress, so when the twin joined the brother in the class, the students were left confused.

The students, in a bid to satisfy their curiosity, got close to the brothers to get a better understanding of what was going on.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Like doubting Thomas, the students wanted to have a feel of the two brothers to ensure that all throughout the day, they had not been taught by someone who was their teacher.

At the time of writing the report, the 1-minute 30-second video captioned “they didn’t know we are twins had raked in over 42,000 likes and 900 comments.

Peeps react to the video of the teachers.

Netizens who reacted to the video applauded the twins for putting smiles on the face of the students

Jah u

great activity can continue doing for new graders may God bless you and your brother and the children's aswell

Djwagon 0541411185

It was my dream to become a teacher because i love to play with such children's, but now I'm a nursehmmmm, bro God bless you

user8842368385843

So who is the teacher please, even me am confused

Mrs Bullock smashes another challenge, Mzansi says she owned it: "Bathong Nomthandazo, You nailed it!"

In more news, Briefly News also reported that Praise and applause continue to follow Mrs Bullock ever since her famous viral video, but this one shows her killing another challenge with a similar reception.

deemrsbee is still racking up crazy views on TikTok, where the video accumulated almost 500 000 page views. The challenge has multiple steps to it, and Mrs Bullock nailed each one.

The groovy teacher's antics on the platform have united a lot of South Africans because of the cross-cultural manner in which her dancing occurs. Many of the positive comments about her are solely written in IsiZulu.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh