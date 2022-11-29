A beautiful school teacher was overcome with joy when her students presented her with a birthday cake

In a three-minute video posted on TikTok, the teacher was blindfolded and led into a class where the cake was kept

The video, posted on 10 November, showed the lady overwhelmed with emotion as she cut the cake

A video has shown the moment some kids presented a lovely birthday cake to their teacher.

From the clip, posted on TikTok by a profile called Diva Arabs, it could be seen that the teacher never expected such a gesture from the children.

The teacher said she was caught off guard by the birthday cake from her students. Image: @arabaegyirba10/TikTok.

The three-minute clip showed how the children led their teacher in a blindfold into the class where the cake was kept.

It was a beautiful and emotional moment when her eyes were unveiled, and she beheld the cake.

The educator reacted in disbelief and cut the cake as the students sang for her.

The clip has gone viral and melted many hearts.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users to teacher's surprise cake

Many people were impressed after watching the video and took to the comment section to have their say:

@Kingboat said:

"I’m sure you are not a math teacher, because the beef between math teachers and students is still ongoing."

@Nanaafia added:

"This tells us you are a good madam; may God bless you more."

@KHOBINA AFFUL commented:

"Imagine when they complete school, and they get better jobs."

@Brightoffset reacted:

"To me, this shows you're not just a madam but indeed a woman with a great and lovely heart. Great mother, maybe."

@kryme was emotional:

"Tears filled my eyes. The love is deep. Keep it up."

@Richieplus remarked:

"Awesome. Don’t cry. It is the work of God. Please continue to be a blessing to kids."

