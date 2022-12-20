Something funny happened to a newly wedded couple at their wedding occasion while they sat together

A man caused a stir as he boldly walked up to the couple and presented firewood as his own gift to them

Social media users have reacted to the man's gift with some commending his thoughtfulness, while others described it as a bad omen

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

There was a moment of confusion and then laughter at a wedding occasion following a man's awkward gift to the couple.

In a short TikTok video, the man approached the couple where they were seated and presented them firewood as a wedding gift.

The man's firewood gift got people laughing. Photo Credit: TikTok/@butulet

Source: UGC

The couple laughed it off as the man went on to strike poses with them as well as the firewood.

The clip went viral on social media as some persons opined that the man's gift is a bad omen. Others found it hilarious and passed funny remarks.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Briefly News could not ascertain the location of the wedding or the couple involved as of the time of making this report.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions to firewood gift

user4956796370804 said:

"What is the meaning of this firewood,in all culture it means suffering, hardship, badluck.

"Given somebody a firewood is a bad omen."

dic*ky said:

"And I believe he was honest with it. cheering is the greatest thing in life."

winniewins1 said:

"Everything is possible on this planet."

Gena Igorot said:

"That's very useful gifts with them. It's symbolizing the warm up of the beginning of the new family."

ogelism111 said:

"What will my eyes not see."

simon said:

"Culture is the power of ones identity love it! don't judge by looking woods. who can tell me the meaning of wood?"

Halimatusadiya said:

"If am the one I will not collect it."

Students give their teacher a cane as a wedding gift

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that some secondary school students had gifted their teacher a cane as a wedding gift.

The daring students showed up with the single cane gift and handed it to the MC, who was shocked like other guests.

In a TikTok video, the MC inquired about the motive behind the gift and what they expected the groom to do with it. Guests at the wedding burst into laughter as the MC went on with his interrogation.

When contacted, the MC identified as Achinike Freedom alias MC Freedom told Briefly News that the incident happened at a wedding which he anchored in the World Bank area of the state on Saturday, November 26.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng