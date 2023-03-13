A lady who just graduated from the university has received a red carpet treatment from her kit and kin

The lady was treated like a queen when she arrived at the compound as women spread wrappers for her to walk on

Reactions have trailed the video as some people said the family made good use of what they had during the celebration

A TikTok video showed the sweet moment a lady returned home after she graduated from the university.

In the video seen on the handle of @cisselamariametofan, the lady returned home to a queenly welcome organised by her family.

The lady was welcomed home like a princess by her family. Photo credit: TikTok/@cisselamariametofan.

It was as if the whole village gathered to usher the lady into the compound when she returned home from school.

Video shows the moment lady returned home after graduation

The way the women were shouting and celebrating her arrival looked like she had conquered many battles on her way to graduation.

The woman spread many wrappers on the ground for her to walk on. They did not allow her to walk on the bare ground.

There was so much happiness in the air as the lady stepped on each wrapper until she entered the compound.

A lot of people have fallen in love with the TikTok video as they said the 'red carpet event' was modest.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Queen_limat5 said:

"I pray I bring this joy home one day."

@Ify Oma498 commented:

"This is how proud I will make my family."

@buligita 1435 said:

"Not all of them that are shouting are happy. Kiss this I will be back."

@Lauretta commented:

"Who else cried watching this."

@Confidence said:

"My mom will be alive to see mine."

@Maila commented:

"I will bring joy to my family soon. Congratulations."

@ka.tri.na.h said:

"Rich kids will think that she needed a red carpet."

