Ghanaian social media personality Nana Tea cheered up the day of a female street vendor by giving her a surprise

On International Women's Day on March 8, the duo visited a restaurant, a kart track, and a salon to mark the special occasion

After watching the touching clip, the social media influencer's friends complimented the good deed

Famous Ghanaian social media influencer Nana Tea, known in real life as James Annor Tetteh, has given a female hawker with a physical disability a treat to brighten her day.

The kind-hearted social media influence gave the physically challenged woman a treat on International Women's Day on March 8.

In an adorable video, the two are seen on the street, where she selected her first desired choice of gifts.

Nana Tea gives disabled hawker a special treat on International Women's Day. Photo credit: nana_tea.

Nana Tea celebrates disabled hawker

She received a makeup transformation before eating at a restaurant. The pair also visited a kart track to climax Women's Day.

''How I spent my international women's day with a hardworking disabled hawker at 37,'' Nana Tea captioned the footage on Instagram.

Fans and loved ones of the social media influencer praised the kind deed. Briefly News compiled some of the comments below the video:

How netizens reacted to Nana Tea's video

Albertamensah542 posted:

God bless you, Nana.

Nyarkohkwadwo reacted:

Yehowa nhyira wo w'ate ? M'ani koraa ataataa nisuo.

Kronikle_gh said:

Blessings upon blessings.

Jmaatdesigns commented:

Beautiful work, cuzzo! She looks amazing.

Eddiewalk reacted:

OMG! Who’s cutting onions?

4g_code asked:

What's the name of the Kart racing place, please.

Nana_yaa_bema shared:

The most beautiful thing my eyes have seen today.

Purplemenage posted:

I've watched it three times already. God bless you. She's beautiful.

Silksnmoregh commented:

So beautiful to watch.m God bless you

Mamby25 reacted:

Awwww, bless you.

