One woman could not be happier with the man that God put in her and her young son's life

TikTok user @catherinet88 shared pictures of special moments between her man and baby boy

People were overcome with emotion seeing the clip and told the woman she had been blessed

One mother thanked God for blessing her and her son with a man who truly loves and cares for them. Seeing an emotional slideshow of moments shared between the lady's new man and her son left hearts in puddles.

This man has filled the void of a father for a young man and warmed Mzansi's heart. Image: TikTok / @catherinet88

It is a challenging position for any parent when the other isn't present. Filling that void with someone who shows up and loves them is like hitting the jackpot.

TikTok video showing a man taking on father role smelts hearts

Sharing a slideshow of pictures showing her son and her new man's incredible bond, TikTok user @catherinet88 thanked God for blessing them with such a great man.

While helping a woman fall pregnant makes the baby's blood, the title of father means so much more. There is nothing more a mother can ask for than a dad who steps up.

Take a look at the beautiful pictures:

Mzansi claps for the man who stepped up for this boy

Seeing children lose a parent is so tough because they just couldn't be bothered to be part of their life. Seeing this man step up had many people thanking him for setting such a great example.

Read some of the sweet comments:

@Promise Tshepiso said:

"One thing about God, when he answers he will provide more and provide what you need before you realise you need it."

@KatNoZie_13 said:

"God's divine protection over this union. This is not only beautiful to watch but shows that God will come to your judgment and rewrite your story."

@Thembinator27 said:

"Just so happy for you that at least one of my sisters' prayers is answered."

@user55052400762092 Tabkyla said:

"Everything in this video is beautiful."

@Margret Muthoni651 said:

"That's a great blessing gal, it's not easy to get a man who unconditionally loves your child."

@Boitumelo Matshaba said:

"God is faithful all the time. Congratulations."

